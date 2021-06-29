Firefight underway on Srinagar outskirts

3 soldiers sustain minor injuries, hospitalised
SRINGAR: A fierce gunfight broke out in Srinagar outskirts on Monday in which three CRPF soldiers were injured.
The encounter broke out in the afternoon at Maloora after government forces laid cordon and search operation on a specific input about presence of militants. According to an official, militants holed up in a house opened fire starting a gunfight.
CRPF PRO Abhiram told Kashmir Reader that three CRPF soldiers including an assistant commandant and a sub-inspector received minor injuries and were hospitalised.
“They are out of danger. They have received minor injuries. Constable has been injured too,” he said.
He said that specific information was received about the presence of militants based on which the operation was launched.
“The encounter is on. Nothing can be said how long will it go. We are assessing the situation. Gunshots are being heard continuously,” he added.