SPO, Wife Killed; Daughter Critically Injured In ‘Militant Attack’ In Awantipora

Srinagar:A Special Police Officer (SPO) and his wife were killed and their daughter was injured when unknown persons, suspected to be militants, fired upon them at their residence in Hariparigam Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday night, officials said.

A senior police officer said that militants forced entry into the residence of SPO namely Fayaz Ahmad and fired indiscriminately. In the incident, SPO along with his wife and daughter received serious bullet wounds. While Fayaz died on the spot, his wife Raja begum succumbed to the wounds at GMC Anantnag.

Their daughter Rafiya has been admitted to the hospital. Confirming the death of the woman Raja, Medical Superintendent GMC Dr Iqbal Sofi said that Rafiya’s condition is serious.

“(Militants) barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam Awantipora and fired indiscriminately. In this incident, he along with his wife & daughter received critical gunshot injuries,” a police spokesman said, adding, “Fayaz Ahmad succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off. Search going on.”

Subsequently, Fayaz Ahmad’s wife also succumbed to her injuries at hospital, the spokesman said. “Further details shall follow.” (GNS)

