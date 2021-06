Srinagar: A 13-month-old baby girl died of electric shock in Landoora Hamlet of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday afternoon.

An official said that Zaira Nazir, daughter of Nazir Ahmad from Landoora Shopian received a shock after she came in contact with a live wire at her residence.

He said that Zaira was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the matter—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print