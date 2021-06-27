We said we don’t accept the Aug 5 decisions: Omar on meeting with Modi

‘Nobody from Gupkar alliance said we accept 5th August and we should move forward’

SRINAGAR: A day after the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the National Conference (NC) on Saturday told reporters about what the party talked about in the meeting and what other representatives from Kashmir said there.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, the senior most politician from Kashmir in the meeting, told reporters that he made it clear to the Prime Minister that one PM had promised Kashmiris plebiscite, another PM, Narasimha Rao, had promised them autonomy on the floor of Parliament, but none of the promises made by prime ministers to the people of Jammu and Kashmir have ever been fulfilled.

“The meeting with the PM was very good. Every party expressed their opinion,” Farooq told reporters.

He said that parties talking in individual capacities in the meeting had neither weakened nor put an end to the Gupkar alliance (PAGD), which was formed for restoration of the pre-August 5 status.

While Farooq was talking about the alliance, his son, former chief minister Omar Abdullah, cut his father short to say that the members were not invited on the basis of the alliance, but on party basis.

“In the meeting we didn’t say anything outside the agenda of the Gupkar alliance. We did say that we don’t accept the 5 August 2019 decisions. Peacefully, constitutionally, legally and politically we will do everything to undo the decisions. Where did Gupkar alliance deviate from its agenda? Nobody among us Gupkar alliance members said that we accept 5th August and we should move forward,” Omar said.

“Mehbooba ji and Farooq sahib said that it took BJP 70 years to fulfill its agenda and if it takes us 70 weeks or 70 months, or whatever time it takes, we will not retract from our mission,” he added.

On participating in the Delimitation Commission, Omar said that “Dr Sahab”, meaning his father, Dr Farooq Abdullah, will take the decision.

“In the meeting, Amit Shah’s talk came later. Before the Prime Minister’s address, Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed his view on behalf of all of us. It was, not delimitation-election-statehood but delimitation-statehood-election. If you have to conduct elections, return statehood and only then there can be talk on elections,” Omar further said.

Omar also said that Azad and Muzaffar Hussain Beigh “unfortunately” talked about the “sub judice” nature of Article 370.

“But we said that we will fight for it peacefully, constitutionally, legally and politically. I don’t believe that because it is before the Supreme Court, we cannot talk about it. It is a subject of discussion. It was an issue in the DDC polls. We will continue to agitate on this matter, peacefully, constitutionally, legally and politically. We will continue to exercise our right to protest,” Omar said.

He said that Azad and Beigh’s position has not weakened the stand of PAGD as neither of them is a member of the Gupkar alliance.

To a question about his decision to not contest elections, Omar said, “I have time and again answered this question. I have no intention of contesting elections for now, but the party’s decision (on participating in elections) is a separate thing,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print