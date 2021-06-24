NC condemns killing of shopkeeper in Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Conference on Thursday condemned the killing of a shopkeeper in Habbakadal area of the city, and called for a time-bound probe to unmask the killers.

“Despite assurances by the government, sadly the killings of civilians have not stopped. It is concerning and needs immediate focus. JKNC condemns the barbaric killing of a local shopkeeper in Srinagar. A through time bound investigation must unmask the killers,” the party said on Twitter.

Militants shot dead mobile shop owner Umer Nazir Bhat inside his shop at Main Chowk Habbakadal on Wednesday night.

