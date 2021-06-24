In brief exchange of fire, militant killed in Shopian orchards

Shopian: An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing military operation at Shirmal (Heff) area of Shopian and searches are being carried out by government forces for other militants, if any, in the area.

The encounter took place in orchards of Shirmal and started around 4:40 pm with a brief exchange of fire. Later, the body of a militant was retrieved from the site, police said.

The slain was identified by police as Sajad Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Qadir Bhat of Badigam Aishmuqam Anantnag. He was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen and signed up as a militant on 14 September last year.

“Arms and ammunition including 01 pistol with magazine, 1 grenade and other incriminating materials were recovered from the encounter site,” police said.

Locals from the village told Kashmir Reader that they heard several volleys of gunfire which lasted for about three minutes. They said that no sound of gunfire was heard after that.

According to police sources, a cordon and search operation in the area was launched by joint team of government forces including 44 Rashtriya Rifles of army, 178th battalion of central reserve police force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police after they received inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Mobile internet services were barred in the entire Shopian district soon after the gunfight took place.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print