Govt Transfers 16 Officers In J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday transferred an IAS and fifteen JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order issued here, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan (IAS), Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, holding additional charge of Additional CEO, Jammu and Kashmir Land Records Management Agency, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K, against an available vacancy. “He shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Additional CEO, Jammu and Kashmir Land Records Management Agency, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” reads the order.

Rachna Sharma (JKAS) awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department.

Dr. Narupa Rai (JKA) awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Abid Hussain (JKAS) Joint Director, Education (Central), Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Babu Ram (JKAS) awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department.

Tazayun Mukhtar (JKAS) General Manager, DIC, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (S&M), Kashmir, against an available vacancy. “She shall also hold the charge of the post of Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.”

Rakesh Kumar (JKAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Masrat Hashim (JKAS), Registrar, District Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam.

“Syed Hanief Balkhi, ADC, Srinagar, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, District Srinagar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order said.

Sunil Kumar (JKAS), Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, has been transferred and posted as Regional Transport Officer, Kathua (Har: Lakhanpur).

Sunaina Sharma (JKAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department.

Ms. Vinakshi Koul (JKAS), Registrar, GCET, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Labour Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Prem Singh (JKAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as General Manager, DIC, Kathua, relieving Puneet Sharma, JKAS, ADDC, Kathua of the additional charge of the post.

Mohammad Ashraf (JKAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Department Administration, has been posted as Joint Director, Employment, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Amreet Singh (JKAS), Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central), against an available vacancy.

Hamida Akhter (JKAS), awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, has been posted as General Manager, DIC, Srinagar.

Surinder Paul Sharma (JKAS), Deputy Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, has transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Samba, against an available vacancy. (GNS)

