Decision on conducting Amarnath Yatra soon: LG

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the government will soon take a decision on conducting the annual Amarnath pilgrimage but made it clear that saving people”s lives is its top-most priority.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of Himalayas, is scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

“I have already said that it is more necessary to save people”s lives. Taking into account the Covid pandemic, we will soon take a decision, may be by tomorrow,” Sinha told reporters here when asked whether Amarnath pilgrimage will be held this year.

The pilgrimage was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Earlier, Sinha attended a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, besides development initiatives.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, top security and intelligence officers of central governemtn and Jammu and administration attended the meeting.

The home minister has been briefed about the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the security measures being in place there, official sources said.

The top officials also told Shah about the situation along the Line of Control and International Border with Pakistan, they said. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print