Inmate who tested Covid positive dies in Kupwara

Sopore: A young man from Brath village of north Kashmir’s Sopore died in a Kupwara jail on Monday morning.
Officials said that Latif Ahmad Mir, 36, son of Mohammad Hamza Mir was arrested by police under FIR number 15/2021 under section 376 and 342 and was under judicial custody in district jail Kupwara from February 5 this year.
They said a few days ago he tested Covid-19 positive and was in quarantine. But he complained of chest pain and was shifted to hospital, where he died due to heart attack in the wee hours of Monday, they said.