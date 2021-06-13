DC Srinagar meets Imams, Khateebs for Covid vaccination

SRINAGAR: In order to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Srinagar district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad on Saturday held a consultation session with religious leaders in his office, here.

As many as 30 religious leaders including Imams, Khateebs participated in the interaction, while Additional Deputy Commissioners Syed Hanief Balkhi and Khurshid Ahmad besides Chief Medical Officer Srinagar were also present on the occasion.

During the interaction, he urged the leaders to use their influence to make people aware about the importance of anti-Covid vaccination to safeguard themselves, their family and other citizens, an official handout said.

Aijaz said that in the present situation of fighting against Covid-19 pandemic, it is a collective responsibility of one and all to contribute their bit by adopting Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior and inoculating the population with Covid-19 vaccination shots.

He said no one has the right to put others’ lives at risk. “Not vaccines but vaccination is the magic bullet against Coronavirus,” he added.

While expressing their views, all the religious leaders unanimously underscored the importance of health, they said that health has the utmost importance in all religions and we should take care of it and listen to medical experts who are making all efforts to save lives that have been heavily impacted due to the ongoing pandemic.

“They agreed that they will appeal to the people not to pay any attention to any rumours and shun unscientific myths about the vaccine,” it said.

The DC also conveyed to them that vaccinated regions are not affected with the attack of virus rather they are safer. We will win the fight against Covid only by vaccination and adherence to Covid protocol, he stated.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print