Prepare for 3rd Wave, vaccinate every citizen soon: HC to govt

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Thursday directed the Government of J&K to prepare itself in advance for the third wave of Covid-19, and vaccinate each and every citizen at the earliest.

“The Government may also ensure establishment of oxygen generation plants in every government and allied hospitals or at any other place deemed fit and proper. At the same time, temporary arrangements so far made may not be completely dismantled and may be kept in readiness for future,” a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul said.

The bench set aside a plea for a direction to the government to convert government stadiums into vaccination centres.

The bench said, “We do not think that such a prayer requires to be considered by the court as it is for the administration to consider, if they are short of place for vaccination centres.”

The court further noted that creation of large vaccination centres may not be feasible as it would result in concentration of large number of people at one place, which would be risky and may be a cause of spread of Covid-19.

On a plea to establish a liquid oxygen plant in Government Medical College, Jammu, and allied hospitals, the court pointed out that there may not be any shortage of oxygen at present but in the future to combat the anticipated third wave of Covid-19, it would be appropriate if the government considered establishing oxygen generation plants in each of the Government Medical Colleges or allied hospitals.

“This would be beneficial for the medical world for all times to come in extending medical treatment to all categories of patients,” the bench said.

The court did not consider the submission that private hospitals should also be allowed to administer Covid-19 vaccine.

“On this aspect of the matter, there is no response from the government and we are not aware if only government hospitals or centres alone are administering vaccination and it is not in private hands; rather, the newspaper reports reveal that private hospitals are also engaged in vaccination programs,” the court said.

The court asked the Advocate General to apprise the court on this aspect of the matter on the next date or file an appropriate affidavit in this regard.

“We expect that all applications or grievances may first be considered at the level of the Advocate General to enable him to file proper response,” the court said.

The court will again hear the matter on 6 July.

