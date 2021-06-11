25 more deaths due to Covid in J&K

785 fresh cases in Kashmir, 332 in Jammu

Srinagar: Twenty-five more persons succumbed to complications related to Covid-19 while 1,117 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

The official daily Covid bulletin on Thursday said that of the new cases, 785 were reported in Kashmir Division and 332 in Jammu Division.

Of the 25 deaths, 13 were reported in Jammu Division and 12 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 4 and 8 deaths, respectively.

Three deaths were reported in Pulwama, two in Anantnag, and one each in Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Udhampur, Rajouri, Samba, Poonch, and Reasi districts, the bulletin said.

Srinagar topped the list of districts reporting fresh cases, with 194, while Jammu district reported 50 cases.

The bulletin said that 2,363 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 886 from Jammu Division and 1,477 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 18,581 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 194 new cases and currently has 2,580 active cases, with 343 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 100 new cases and currently has 1,929 active cases, with 83 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 121 new cases and currently has 1,294 active cases, with 150 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 77 new cases and currently has 1,353 active cases, with 153 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 81 new cases and currently has 1,011 active cases, with 146 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 74 new cases and has 891 active cases, with 257 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 44 new cases and has 394 active cases, with 76 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 30 new cases and has 600 active cases with 65 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 56 new cases and has 1,090 active cases with 117 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 8 new cases and currently has 490 active cases with 87 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 50 new cases, Udhampur 47 , Rajouri 44, Doda 56, Kathua 16, Kishtwar 24, Samba 11, Poonch 22, Ramban 51, and Reasi 11.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print