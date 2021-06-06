Leopard caught in Khansahib area

Budgam: The Wildlife Department along with Khansahib Police on Saturday morning caught a leopard alive in Khudpora village in Khansahib Tehsil in Budgam district.
Local residents said that the leopard was roaming in the residential areas of Khansahib, posing a threat to people living in several villages.
“After we informed the police station, a police team along with wildlife department officials captured the leopard alive without any injury to anyone. The people have breathed a sigh of relief,” a group of locals said.
Bashir Ahmad, Block Officer for wildlife control Chadoora, told Kashmir Reader that the leopard was caught in Khudpora village.
Last month in May, ten sheep were killed by a leopard after it entered a cattle shed on the intervening night of 17th May and 18th May at Khaipora village in Khansahib tehsil. The next day, a mob killed the leopard.
