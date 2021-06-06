Kansal reviews progress on ongoing CSS projects of PDD

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary Power Development Department (PDD) Rohit Kansal on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the progress on ongoing Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) of Power Department in Jammu and Kashmir.

Managing Director of Kashmir/Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL/JPDCL), Chief Engineers of Distribution Kashmir/Jammu, Chief Engineers of Projects Kashmir/Jammu, Director Finance PDD, DG Planning PDD, Heads of Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) and other concerned attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.

The Principal Secretary reviewed district-wise and circle-wise financial and physical status of the ongoing works under different CSS being executed by different agencies in various districts and circles of the Union Territory.

At the outset, Chief Engineer Projects gave a detailed presentation about the status of projects with respect of targets and achievements of the works being executed through different agencies under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, (DDUGY), PMDP, RAPDRP, RGGVY, IPDS and other schemes undertaken in PDD sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Principal Secretary was informed that for distribution projects being executed circle-wise and district-wise under CSS Rs. 1576.96 crores have been sanctioned for rural system strengthening projects while Rs. 1538.98 crores have been sanctioned for projects in urban areas. These include projects under Flagship CSS such as DDUGJY and IPDS and also special support to J&K under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP). These projects include creation of substations, augmentation of existing stations as well as strengthening of other infrastructure, new HT lines, AB cabling and other improvements.

On the issue of handover-takeover of Completed Towns under IPDS/PMDP, the Principal Secretary impressed upon the concerned officers to pace-up the handover/takeover process of the completed projects. He observed that the benefits of improved infrastructure would be enjoyed by the people only after the same had been integrated into the existing system and charged.

On the issue of RoW, the Principal Secretary directed the implementing agencies to prepare a list of RoWs to be submitted to MD KPDCL who would take up the RoW issue with the concerned officers of the areas for resolution of this pending issue.

Kansal directed the officers to continuously monitor and redress all pending issues which include compensation for land, forest clearances, cutting tress or any other issue and should be duly reflected in CAPEX Budget.

The meeting also held detailed discussions over the issues vis-a-vis status of projects sanctioned with current execution level, timeline for completion, augmentation, Feeder Segregation, Sub-Station Augmentation Transformer, Status of 33KV and 11KV HT Lines and other issues involved in various PDD projects in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

The officers were directed that all the UCs must be updated and be submitted on time with the Government of India besides ensuring compliances in maintain of accounts, timely audits and other reports.

The meeting also discussed some pending issues such as release of land and tree Compensation for various sites; augmentation of Receiving that were delayed due to litigation, compensation of Walnut Trees for 33kV line for Receiving Station Aripanthan and Waterwani and work of Receiving Station Arin under DDUGJY on hold for want of land compensation.

Under the Street Lighting Project taken under PMDP, the meeting was also informed that 24 works have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore and upgradation of electrical infrastructure at Shrines in Urban areas /Towns sanctioned under PMDP-Urban/Rural an amount of Rs 1392 lakh sanctioned for 29 shrines, of which 24 shrines have been completed.

The meeting also discussed the replacement of barbed wire and wooden poles.

To this, Principal Secretary reiterated that the Government of India has already sanctioned 100 percent replacement for these works and requisite DPRs should be submitted to GoI in this regard.

The Principal Secretary maintained that safety and welfare of ground level workers is paramount and added that all the requisite Personal Safety Kits and Institutional Safety Kits should be procured and provided to ground level workers so that happening of accidents are avoided to a larger extent.

