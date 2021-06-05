HC orders power dept not to encroach on further land for Hydro Project in Baramulla

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Friday directed the Power Development Department not to encroach any further land for Jhelum Hydropower Project in Baramulla until further orders from the court.

The direction was passed after a plea was filed by the land owners of the District Baramulla claiming that the department has already utilized 23 kanals and 18 marlas of the land falling near the Gantamulla of the Pringal village for the said project without acquiring the land and without paying any due compensation to the rightful owners.

Advocate Qazi Ayaz Ahmad representing the petitioners told the court that after occupying the said land, the authorities have not followed the provisions of the J&K Land Acquisition Act.

“The respondents are now adamant to forcibly occupy more land adjacent to the project which is owned and is being cultivated by the petitioners,” the counsel told Court.

The bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul directed Additional Advocate General (AAG) B A Dar and Government Advocate- Hakim Aman Ali to seek instructions from the government authorities and file counter affidavit within two weeks.

The court said, “Until further orders from this Court, the respondents shall not encroach upon any further land of the petitioners.”

Earlier, the petitioners pleaded before court that the respondents be directed to pay due and proper compensation for the land which is already in their possession and occupation at village Pringal and Warikha Gantamulla Boniyar Uri District Baramulla.

“Issue Writ of Mandamus commanding upon the respondents not to forcibly dispossess the petitioners from cultivation and construction on their hereditary/ ancestral land adjacent to the land already occupied by the respondents and to follow due process of law if more land is acquired,” petitioners pleaded.

