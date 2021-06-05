CS reviews district-wise COVID containment measures

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday chaired a meeting to review district-wise COVID containment measures.

At the outset, the Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education gave a detailed district-wise analysis of COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir based on parameters including weekly new cases, test positivity rate, bed occupancy, case fatality and vaccine coverage. It was informed that daily average trends including COVID 19 cases, positivity rate, active cases, and deaths due to COVID are on a decline. “Status of other important measures and parameters contributing towards COVID mitigation including functionalization of CCCs at panchayat level, distribution of COVID management kits, oxygen inventory, vaccination coverage and availability was also given out,” an official handout said.

Complimenting the Health & Medical Education Department for a data driven scientific analysis of the COVID situation across J&K, the Chief Secretary observed that the district administrations need to work on a localized strategy for COVID mitigation keeping in view the analysis based on the five parameters. He asked the district administrations to concentrate not only at the district level but also to have the situation closely monitored at the sub-district level.

Emphasizing on optimal utilization of panchayat-level COVID care centres to provide timely medical care to patients in rural areas, Mehta asked the district administrations to strengthen such COVID care centres as grid of COVID related services by facilitating COVID testing therein and carrying out at least 10 samples per day towards early detection of COVID cases.

He directed the DCs to train ground level functionaries viz, ASHAs, VLWs, lumbardars, chowkidars etc to spread awareness and ascertain whether people in rural areas have proper facilities to isolate at home and ensure that facilities provided by the Government are being put to proper use.

Observing that certain districts have high mortality rate, the Chief Secretary said that it is a matter of major concern and asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that any reason be it late reporting, delayed admission to a hospital or treatment needs to be identified and addressed immediately.

Regarding the restrictive measures in the districts, the Chief Secretary asked the Deputy Commissioners to draw a strategy within the broad framework of the UT level guidelines keeping in view the respective district parameters. The Chief Secretary reiterated that the districts need to remain focused in working towards bringing the positivity rate below 2% by 15th of this month.

Later both Divisional Commissioners also presented a brief regarding measures being taken in the respective divisions towards COVID mitigation.

The Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Principal Secretary, Home, Divisional Commissioners, Kashmir/ Jammu and all Deputy Commissioners and District Superintendents of Police participated in the meeting.

