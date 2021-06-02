Kulgam teacher gets salary five days after son’s suicide

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday released salary of a teacher whose son committed suicide May 28.

Official sources said that Director School Education Kashmir Tassaduq Hussain Mir today released Rs 33 crores to chief education officers of Kashmir for payment of withheld salary of 630 teachers, including the father of a boy from Kulgam who committed suicide on May 28.

“The salary of these teachers was pending due to deficiency of documents and verification,” the official said.

In the video shot by the boy before committing suicide, he was heard as saying that he was forced to take this extreme step due to financial crises of his family following non-payment of the salary of his father for last over two-and-a half years.

Pertinently all the teachers whose salary was withheld have blamed a former Director School Education Kashmir for withholding their wages—(KNO)

