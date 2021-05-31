MCCH in Anantnag complains of unnecessary referrals

MS writes to Director Health, DC

Anantnag: The administration of Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) Anantnag here has complained of unnecessary referrals of pregnant women to their already overburdened facility, that too without any Covid tests.

MCCH is the only maternity hospital in entire south Kashmir and has a huge footfall, despite an acute space crunch. The “unnecessary” referrals are adding to the troubles of both the administration and the patients.

Officials told Kashmir Reader that repeated written communication is being maintained about the issue with higher authorities, but no action has been taken so far.

Sources at the MCCH said that most of the pregnant women who come to the hospital via referrals have no complications and later have deliveries (normal or C-Section) without any trouble.

“The doctors and paramedics at peripheral hospitals refer them to this hospital without the need to do so,” the sources said. “We are forced to refer serious patients, particularly during night hours, because we have our beds full with patients who could have been treated at the peripheral hospitals.”

The Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital, Dr Mirji Andrabi, on Friday sent a letter to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag highlighting the issue. In his letter, number MCCH/458-62, Dr Andrabi lamented that the staff at peripheral institutions like SDHs and PHCs come late to duties and leave early.

“They even refer normal patients to our facility,” the letter reads. It further informs the DC that the hospital has conducted 3296 C-Sections in the year 2020-21 and 90 percent of them have been uncomplicated surgeries.

“Besides, 2551 normal deliveries have been conducted in the same time frame, 231 only in the month of April,” the letter reads. “The staff in these peripheral institutes do not even conduct the mandatory COVID tests of these pregnant ladies, adding to the spread of the infection and a crunch in the available testing kits, here at the MCCH,” the letter reads.

The MS has requested the DC to direct the district health authorities to monitor and supervise the working of these peripheral hospitals. The letter has been copied to Director Health and Principal of Government Medical College Anantnag, along with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district.

Kashmir Reader talked to Principal of the GMC, Dr Showkat Jeelani, who acknowledged that regular communications have been made with higher authorities in this regard.

Dr Jeelani acknowledged that there is a huge influx of patients from peripheries who could have been treated at local hospitals, but end up adding to the burden of MCCH.

“We cannot refuse a patient, though. Whatever the reasons for her referral, we have to admit her, regardless,” Dr Jeelani said.

He added that communication has been made with authorities in the health department and he is hopeful that they will take notice.

Director Health Services, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, however said that the issue has not been brought to his notice yet. “They should bring the issue to my notice and I will see whatever needs to be done. If there is any laxity on part of anyone, we will try and fix that,” Dr Rather said.

