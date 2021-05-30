Like daughter, mother also succumbs to Handwara blast injuries

Handwara: Two days after a teenage girl died when an artillery shell, which she had picked up from nearby forests, exploded, her mother also succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast in a Srinagar hospital on Saturday morning.

Officials said that Sara Begam, wife of Gulam Ahmad Rather of Taratpora Handwara, and her teenage daughter Gulnaza Akhtar had brought home an unexploded artillery shell while collecting forest produce. The shell accidentally went off, resulting in serious injuries to both.

The family and other people shifted the injured duo to nearby district hospital Handwara, from where both were shifted to Srinagar for treatment. Gulnaza Akhtar lost her life on way to the hospital while Sara Begam was admitted to the Super Specialty Hospital at Sheeren Bagh where doctors administered at least twelve pints of blood to save her life. However, on Saturday morning she succumbed to her injures.

Police said that the investigation which had started on the date of the accident is still going on.

