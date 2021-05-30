LG inaugurates DRDO’s 500-bed Covid hospital in Jammu

JAMMU: In yet another move to ramp up the healthcare infrastructure to effectively deal with Covid-19 pandemic, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) 500-bed Covid Hospital and dedicated the facility to Jammu.

Of the total 500 beds here at Bhagwati Nagar Centre, 125 would be Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, while others would be a set of covid- beds with 24 hours oxygen facility. The Hospital would be equipped with Ventilators, Monitors; in-house Pharmacy, Diagnostic Facility, X Ray and CT Scan facility.

“I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for extending all possible assistance to J&K,” said the Lt Governor.

“I must congratulate and appreciate Chairman, DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy and his entire team working round-the-clock to build this well-equipped medical facility in record time,” the Lt Governor added.

“Our health infrastructure in Jammu and other areas of the division continues to be the backbone of healthcare services. This hospital too is expected to become fully operational in 3-4 days, after trial run of all the facilities,” said the Lt Governor.

Information Department