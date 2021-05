Srinagar: Two persons were injured after unknown gunmen fired upon them in Jablipura area of Bijbhera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday evening.

A senior police officer said that unknown gunmen fired upon two civilians receiving bullet wounds. They were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. There is identity is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Reports are preliminary in nature.(GNS)

