Shopian encounter: Militant killed, operation on

Shopian: An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter that raged between government forces and militants in orchards of Ganopora Arshipora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

A senior police officer said an unidentified militant has been killed whose identification is being ascertained while as the operation is on in the area.

He said that the militants turned down repeated surrender offers given to them by the government forces.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)

