Second baby dies after vaccination at PHC, vaccines stopped in entire Budgam

SRINAGAR: Another 49-day-old infant who had received routine immunisation vaccination on Wednesday at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Soibugh in Budgam district died a day later on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a 45-day-old infant who had received the same Vaccination at PHC Soibugh had died at GB Pant Hospital in Srinagar where the baby was referred to after developing complications.

Chief Medical Officer Budgam, Dr Tajamul Hussain Khan, confirmed to Kashmir Reader that two infants had died after vaccination at the Soibugh PHC.

“We have stopped routine immunisation vaccination across the district for a period of one week and the vaccines of this batch have been stopped,” Dr Khan said.

“We had given these vaccines to 16 babies at the Primary Health Centre Soibugh. Out of them, two babies have died. We are looking into why these babies have died,” he said.

The medical officer added that the routine immunisation vaccination has also been given to other infants across Budgam district.

“But all the infants are in healthy condition across the district. We are also checking the reason whether these infants have died due to the immunisation vaccination or these deaths have occurred due to some other problems,” he said.

“The District Adverse Events Following Immunisation committee has also conducted a meeting in this regard. We are also following the guidelines and protocols of the District AEFI Committee,” he added.

Dr Khan informed that the final report of the committee will be submitted within 60 days.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print