Srinagar:Body of a woman was fished out from Jhelum near Parimpora Srinagar, officials said on Tuesday.

They said body was found at Maloora Parimpora and later identified (name withheld) from Gasi Mohalla Danamazar Safakadal. Confirming it, a police official said that further investigations are underway. (GNS)

