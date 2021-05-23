Covid-19 Claims 32 More Lives, Over 1200 Fatalities In This Month In J&K

Srinagar: At least 32 more persons succumbed to the covid-19 since last evening in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

They said that 24 deaths were reported from Jammu, mostly at GMC Jammu, while eight deaths were reported in Kashmir with two of the victims aged between 42 and 48 years respectively, taking the overall death to 3545.

1215 of the fatalities were reported so far in this month alone, they said.

Among others, the officials said that a 42-year-old from Shivpora died at SHMS hospital, twelve days after he was admitted to the facility.

A 70-year-old man from GMC Neelipora Magam died at GMC Baramulla, two days after he was admitted there.

An 80-year-old man from Khawjabagh Baramulla died at covid center Indoor stadium Baramulla, four days he was admitted there, they said.

A 48-year-old man from Hassanpora Arwani Anantnag died at SKIMS Soura, two days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital.

A 60-year-old woman from Lasjan Srinagar also died at the tertiary care hospital, four days after she was admitted there.

A 60-year-old man from Gonipora Handwara died at JLM hospital Rainawari Srinagar, six days after he was admitted there.

Also a 70-year-old from Khanyar died at the hospital, they said.

A 75-year-old woman from Ashijipora died GMC Anantnag, they said. (GNS)

