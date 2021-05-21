Family with Covid positive patients in Sopore locked from outside

Sopore: A family in north Kashmir’s Sopore alleged that they were locked inside their home for hours after one of their family members tested Covid positive.

Mohammad Amin Ahangar of Seelo Sopore said that one of his family members who works in the health department tested Covid positive on Wednesday and was asked to go home for home quarantine. Later two more family members isolated themselves after they felt some mild symptoms.

“A team of the health department visited our residence in the evening and advised us to stay inside. We assured them that we will follow all the rules and guidelines issued by the administration,” he said.

On Thursday morning, Ahangar said the family found the main entrance of their residence locked from outside. “A neighbour informed us that our main gate was locked,” he added.

He said they contacted the authorities and subsequently a team of police alongside the health department reached their residence to open the lock.

“We are an educated family and followed Covid guidelines of not going out. But we don’t not accept locking the gate,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official in the health department denied they locked the family.

