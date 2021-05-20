Youth from UP killed, 6 feared dead as cab falls into Chenab

Jammu: A 22-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh died and two persons were rescued in injured condition, while six others are missing and feared dead, after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into river Chenab in Ramban district on Wednesday.

Official sources said that an Innova vehicle (HR55J-1678) fell in the Chenab at Duggi Pulli in Chanderkot early morning. One person identified as Rashid Ahmad (22) of Bijnore UP died on the spot while two persons Muhammad Asif (28) and Bilal Ahmad (25)—also residents of Bijnore UP were rescued by police and Quick Response Team. Six other persons onboard are missing.

When contacted, SSP Ramban P D Nitya confirmed the accident and said that one person has died while two others were injured and subsequently hospitalised while six others are missing. “The rescue operation is on,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban said that deep divers from the Army launched the rescue operation in River Chenab for missing persons. However, they did not meet with immediate success.

“Rescue operation by Army divers suspended without success today. It will resume tomorrow in search of 6 missing persons whose Innova vehicle met with an accident near Duggi Pulli, Ramban today morning,” the DC said.

Meanwhile at about 03:30 hours, a truck (JK05E-9050) driven by one Showket Ahmed Dar (31) son of Ghulam Mohammad of Wagoora Baramulla, coming from Jammu towards Srinagar, met with an accident as it collided with cement pillar at Shaitane nalla in Banihal area of the district. Conductor of the truck Mohammad Rafiq Ganie (27) son of Manzoor Ahmed of Saloosa Baramulla was injured and he has been hospitalised, officials said.

