200 bed Covid Care Centre at NIT Srinagar to function from June 1

SRINAGAR: A proposed Covid Care Centre at NIT Srinagar shall commence to function from June 1st under close supervision and guidance of the administration of SKIMS Soura.
This was informed in a meeting held Wednesday by V.K. Singh, DGP, Commandant General Home Guards/ Civil Defence & SDRF J&K, Srinagar, with regard to deployment of SDRF personnel (100) and NDRF personnel (40) to assist in functioning of 200-bed Covid Care Centre (including 50 bed with Oxygen Concentrators) at NIT Complex Naseem Bagh, Hazratbal, Srinagar.
The meeting also included Pandurang K Pole,Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Mohammad Aijaz, Dy. Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services Kashmir, Haseeb ur Rehman CO, 1st Bn, SDRF, Srinagar, Dr. Talat Jabeen, Epidemiologist, Kashmir State Surveillance Officer IDSP, Dr. Jameel Mir, Chief Medical Officer Srinagar, Dr. Syed Idrees, I/C NIT Triage Centre, Dr. Farooq Ahmad Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Kashmir, Dr. Yatoo, Admin Officer SKIMS Kashmir, Dr. Manzoor, Anesthetics Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Kanahya Yogi, Asstt. Commandant 13th Bn NDRF (SAR Team Srinagar) and Dr. Nousheeba Nazir, Medical Coordinator in Hospital Administration, SKIMS Kashmir.
It was also decided that SKIMS Soura will arrange 3 days training in batches of 30 personnel (20 SDRF and 10 NDRF) for performing supporting duties. The training will include Components of Covid-19 patient care, Nursing Care of Covid positive patients in covid wards, Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Testing-Infection control and personal protection, Oxygen Support- Practical Issues, Visit to Manifold (Hands on Training) and Donning and doffing of PPE (Hands on training) . A total of 100 SDRF and 40 NDRF personnel shall be trained in batches and deployed at NIT with full PPE.
During the meeting all issues relating to facilities, logistic support including oxygen concentrator and other assistance to make the proposed 200-beded Covid Care Centre at NIT Complex Naseem Bagh, Hazratbal, Srinagar fully functional were discussed. Additional doctors and other resources will be mobilized by Director Health Services Kashmir.