Kashmir gets 7 oxygen plants from Germany

Plants to be commissioned in a few days: Advisor Khan

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Monday received the consignment of 7 Oxygen Generation Plants from Germany, Frankfurt on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir government at Srinagar Airport.

He said that with the commissioning of the seven plants, oxygen requirements in the hospitals of J & K will almost be fulfilled and will cater to our daily requirements, an official handout said.

Of the seven, five will have a capacity of 1000 LPM each while the two plants will have a capacity of 1500 and 600 LPM.

The Advisor thanked the Prime Minister, Lieutenant Governor, Air Force by whose efforts the oxygen generation plants have received within two days only which otherwise would have taken 2 months.

He said that the supporting infrastructure for the oxygen plants is almost ready and it is expected to be installed and to be commissioned within a few days of time.

The advisor said that medical oxygen has become an important commodity in the fight against this pandemic and with the commissioning of these oxygen generation plants, the oxygenated bed capacity of the hospitals will be greatly enhanced.

He said that the government is keeping a keen eye on the developments and is taking adequate steps to augment its capacity.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, PK Pole and Chief Engineer, Kashmir (Mechanical), were also present on the occasion.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print