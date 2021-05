Srinagar: Assistant Professor of Zoology Department at University of Kashmir (KU) Dr. Mustahson Farooq on Monday died of Covid-19.

Earlier on Sunday, Head of Department (HoD) of Department of Electronics at University of Kashmir, Professor Ghulam Mohiudin Bhat on Sunday died due to COVID-19, official sources said.

KUs registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said that that Dr. Mustahson Farooq Fazili who was tested positive for COVID-19 died today—(KNO)

