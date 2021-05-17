Marriage turns into mourning as two minor boys suddenly fall unconscious in Budgam village

Budgam: Two minor children, who were sleeping in two separate rooms at a marriage ceremony in Brenjan area of Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, suddenly fell unconscious on Monday afternoon.

The Two minor boys were sleeping and didn’t wakeup for a long time. “When the family members tried to woke them up, they found them bleeding and unconscious,” they said.

Sources said that both the duo was immediately rushed to sub-district hospital Chadoora, where from they were shifted to SKIMS in a critical condition.

When contacted, block medical officer, he said that both the children were shifted to SKIMS Soura as they had head injuries and were in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, a police officer said that investigation has been started and he identified the duo as Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar (03) son of Mohammad Lateif Dar, a resident of Brenjan, and Rahil Ahmad Wagay (02) son of Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, resident of Fresdab Kanidajan area of Charar-i-Sharief—(KNO)

