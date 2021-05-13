DGP takes tour of lockdown in Srinagar

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday took a tour of Srinagar city to review the lockdown in place in view of COVID-19. He also reviewed security and deployment arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr.
The DGP was accompanied by DIG CKR Amit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary, SP PC (Cargo) Tahir Ashraf, SP headquarters Srinagar Majid Malik, and all Zonal SSPs of Srinagar City.
During the tour, the DGP visited Khanyar, Nowhata, Zakoora, Pandach, 90 feet, Soura, Zonimar, Eidgah, Safakadal, Karanagar, Batamaloo, Hari Singh High Street, Rajbagh and Jawahar Nagar, an official handout said.
The DGP interacted with police personnel and personnel of other security forces deployed at various Naka points. He appreciated the efforts of Police and other security forces for ensuring complete lockdown in the Srinagar city.
