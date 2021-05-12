Lt Governor announces relief for families who lost kin to Covid

Special Pension for life to senior citizens who lost their only earning family member

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced a slew of measures to mitigate the sufferings of families who have lost loved ones to Covid-19.

The Lt Governor said that senior citizens who have lost the only earning member of the family will be provided special pension for life, while children who have lost their parents to this calamity will be provided with special scholarship by the government.

“Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely due to Covid-19. The Government has decided to reach out to each and every such family and they will be provided with financial assistance for self-employment by the Jammu & Kashmir Bank,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also observed that the global pandemic has rendered thousands of daily workers jobless. “The Government has decided to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months,” he said.

Announcing these measures while chairing a high-level meeting, the Lt Governor said that in these challenging times, Old-Age Homes and Orphanages will be extended all the support from the government including rations.

“Our top-most priority is to defeat this pandemic with people’s participation. I urge all of you to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. We will soon prevail together over this pandemic,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said that Rs 55 crore would be released under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to all the Deputy Commissioners, both Divisional Commissioners, and J&K Police for emergency use during the current Covid-19 crisis. Rs 2 crore will be released to all 20 Deputy Commissioner, Rs 5 crore to both Divisional Commissioners and Rs 5 crore to J&K Police for emergency use under SDRF. Information Department

