Avoid thronging markets on Eid in view of Covid surge: DAK

Srinagar: Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday reiterated its appeal and advised people to follow Covid-19 behaviour ahead of Eid. DAK President Dr M Y ak advised the people to follow Covid SOPs religiously as the violation of the same will have disastrous consequences. ” It is imperative upon the public not to throng the markets for Eid related shopping,” he added. “The essence of Eid ul Fitr lies in celebrating it with utmost austerity and praying to Almighty for the alleviation of the sufferings of the people across the world. It is also our religious duty to avoid any practices that might cause potential harm to others,” said General Secretary DAK Dr Owais Dar. ” Any practice that might put peoples’ lives in danger goes against our moral and religious ethics and teachings. The huge rush of shoppers in markets can cause overcrowding in small spaces and any urban or rural overcrowding can prove catastrophic. This in turn definitely crumbles the overstretched health care services,” he added. In order to prevent a post-eid crisis, “it is our moral responsibility to practice self-discipline, be socially responsible and obey Covid appropriate behaviour in these trying times,” said DAK spokesperson Dr Imtiyaz Banday.