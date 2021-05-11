South Kashmir: Gunfight rages in Southern district of Anantnag

Srinagar: An Encounter broke out between militants and government forces in Vailo area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday morning.
Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kokernag.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.
A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.
As per the sources three to four newly recruited militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)