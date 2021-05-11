56 more deaths, 3614 Covid cases in J&K

Fifty-six people died of Covid while 3614 cases were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

According to officials, 39 deaths were reported in Jammu and 17 in Kashmir. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 9 and 31 deaths. Of the rest, three deaths were reported in Poonch, two each in Anantnag, Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Pulwama, one each in Budgam, Kupwara, Samba and Reasi.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 2118 from Kashmir Division and 1496 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 701 and 658.

The bulletin said that 2855 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1070 from Jammu Division and 1785 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 4,9951 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 701 new cases and currently has 1,1148 active cases, with 723 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 163 new cases and currently has 3888 active cases, with 303 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 343 new cases and currently has 3650 active cases, with 202 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 135 new cases and currently has 2248 active cases, with 95 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 187 new cases and currently has 1713 active cases, with 94 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 134 new cases and has 3771 active cases, with 72 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 65 new cases and has 763 active cases, with 127 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 76 new cases and has 976 active cases with 66 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 254 new cases and has 3018 active cases with 103 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 60 new cases and currently has 1127 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 658 new cases, Udhampur 137 , Rajouri 170, Doda 34, Kathua 146, Kishtwar 11, Samba 158, Poonch 57, Ramban 50 and Reasi 75.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print