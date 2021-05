Naeem Akhtar released after nearly 5 months from MLA Hostel, put under house detention

Srinagar: Former minister and senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Naeem Akhtar was on Monday afternoon released from detention after nearly five months.

However, Akhtar has been placed under house arrest soon after his release today.

Naeem was detained on 21 December, 2020 and was lodged at MLA hostel in Srinagar. He was earlier placed under detention on August 05, 2019 and was released nearly after ten months in 2020.

PDP spokesman, Najam-u-Saqib informed ) that Naeem Akhtar was handed over to Police Station Saddar today following which he was shifted to his residence in Humhama area in Srinagar outskirts.

“He has now been put under house detention,” he said—(KNO)

