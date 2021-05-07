M K Stalin sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Chennai:Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, the

DMK president who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress’s P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials took part in the ceremony.

The ceremony witnessed adherence to COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks.

