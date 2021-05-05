Day 5: 140 arrested for violating lockdown

Srinagar: Above 140 persons were arrested while cases were filed against 73 people in Kashmir in Kashmir for violating lockdown which entered the fifth day on Tuesday.
Besides, a fine of 85000 was also recovered along with the seizure of seven vehicles in Budgam and Bandipora, police said.
On Tuesday, strict restrictions continued in several parts of the Valley with police and civil administration intensifying the restrictions in Srinagar to ensure people stay indoors.
But essential services continued to ply on roads as the government forces were seen enquiring about their movement and allowing them at several barricades.
Business establishments also remained shut with medical stores and few eatable stores including fruits, vegetable and milk shops allowed to open.