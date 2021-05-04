81 arrested for violating lockdown in Valley

Srinagar: Strict restrictions remained imposed across several parts of Kashmir on Monday after the government extended restrictions owing to the continuous spike in Covid-19 cases.

On Monday, there was the deployment of government forces including policemen and CPRF since morning in Srinagar. There was no relaxation in the restrictions.

All the business establishments were shut. However, medical stores and some shops including vegetables, milk and fruits were open and people were seen buying essential from them.

The traffic-movement on roads was also very thin with forces allowing only essential services to ply on them.

Similarly, in other parts of valley including Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam and others, similar sort of restrictions were imposed on Monday. Business establishments except medical stores remained shut while the traffic was also off the roads. However, as per reports, essential services continued to ply on roads. Over past month, a fresh wave of Covid-19 pandemic have left the Kashmir valley battered. The infection tally has soared drastically with fatality count also witnessed a huge spike. On Saturday, J&K recorded highest single day spike of 3,832 fresh cases with a record 47 fatalities.

Meanwhile, police said that on Monday, 81 persons were arrested and 46 FIR’s were lodged across Kashmir valley after being found violating the lockdown. During which, they said, a fine of 93,620 rupees from the erring persons. Besides, 3 vehicles flouting the restrictions were also seized in Budgam, they said.

“Community members are once again requested to cooperate with the Police in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs/guidelines/protocols for the safety of the people. The special drive shall remain continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures, ”police added.

