Now Naib Tehsildar dismissed in ‘interest of security of state’

Srinagar:After teacher from north Kashmir, the J&K government dismissed Naib Tehsildar (Revenue Officer) from services in the ‘interest of the security of the state’, officials said on Monday.

The government in an order issued here said that the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, after considering the facts and circumstances of the case, observed that on the basis of the information available, the activities of Nazir Ahmad Wani, Naib Tehsildar, Pulwama- II, are such as to warrant his dismissal from service.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of Nazir Ahmad Wani, Naib Tehsildar, Pulwama – II,” the order reads, a copy of which lies with GNS.

“Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Nazir Ahmad Wani from service with immediate effect,” it said.

The dismissal comes after the government on April 21 set up a Special Task Force to identify and scrutinize the cases of employees involved in any case related to posing a threat to the country’s security or anti-national activities. Last week, Idrees Jan, a teacher of Government Middle School, Kupwara, was dismissed under same law. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print