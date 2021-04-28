COVID-19: Jama Masjid Sgr closed for prayers, says Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid on Wednesday said that it has decided to suspend all congregational prayers at the Masjid for the time being for the safety of Namazis.

In a statement issued Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said that police officials visited Jamia Masjid today morning asking the Auqaf to suspend all congregational prayers at the Jama Masjid as section 144 has come into effect.

“In view of the rapid spread of COVID-19, although all SOPs were being strictly adhered to during prayers, Anjuman has decided to suspend all congregational prayers at the mosque for the time being for the safety of namazis,” the statement said.

