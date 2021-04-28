Ban on assembly of 5 or more persons in Srinagar, orders DC

Srinagar: The district administration of Srinagar Tuesday announced imposition of section 144 CrPC within the Municipal limits of the district to prevent the virus from spreading.

The decision comes in wake of the spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir especially in Srinagar.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad tweeted a that section 144 CrPc has been imposed and assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect.

“In view of massive spurt in positive cases in District Srinagar & after due deliberations,Section 144 CrPc is imposed hereby within the Municipal limits of the district to contain further spread of the epidemic. Assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print