Pattan Bank Loot case: Three LeT OGWs arrested, says Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday said three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) OGWs who were involved in looting money from a bank branch in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla have been arrested.

In a statement, police said that on intervening night of 23/24, on a specific input, Baramulla Police in a joint operation with 29RR arrested three militant associates (OGWs) affiliated with LeT, namely Rahil Ahmad Parray S/O Bashir Ahmad Parray R/O Kanihama, Arif Ahmad Mir S/O Ghulam Ahmad Mir RIO Mazhama and Naseer Ahmad Bhat S/O Ghulam Mohammad Bhat R/O Singhpora.

“The trio was involved in recent robbery at J&K Bank Khare Sherabad on 22/04/2021 as well as a string of other robberies vis­ a-vis Grameen Bank Ogmuna on 12/03/2021, Grameen Bank Panzinara on 16/03/2021 and J&K Bank Chandipora on 24/03/2021. Preliminary investigation reveals that they decamped with total cash of Rs. 9, 51,896,” the statement said.

It further said that they were also involved in looting of Rs 3500001NR, from a petrol pump at Budgam on 18/02/2021.

“Moreover, these OGWs were also involved in Killing of a civilian namely Naseer Ahmad Khan S/O Ghulam Mohammad Khan R/O Buchipora Magam on 11/04/2021 and were working on the behest and directions of designated LeT militants Yousuf Dar alias Kantru and Abrar Nadeem Bhat. The recoveries affected from the trio included cash of Rs 24,500, one Chinese pistol, two magazines, 25 live rounds, two 12 bore rifles, three cartridges, two pouches, one multipurpose knife, three PPE kits , one weapon tying chain and three vehicles (Alto K-10 JKOSG 5626, Alto-800 JK05G -45664 , Alto­ K 1O without number plate),” the statement said—(KNO)

