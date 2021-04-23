Rains, snow in Valley bring mercury down

Srinagar-Jammu highway closed for fresh traffic today

Srinagar: Fresh bout of snow in upper reaches and incessant rains in plains on Thursday brought mercury down in Kashmir and affected movement of vehicular traffic on mountainous roads.

The Meteorological centre Srinagar, meanwhile, predicted dry weather from today.

A weather official said that it started snowing in several upper reaches including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Gurez and Drass in the wee hours of Thursday while rains lashed plains including Srinagar.

Metrological Centre (MeT) Srinagar Deputy Director Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that rains will stop by late evening.

According to him, the weather is expected to remain dry across J&K till the end of this month from today. However, the possibility of showers at isolated places between April 27, 28 cannot be ruled out. “Weather will remain dry now for the next couple of days till the end of this month. On April 27 and 28, there are some chances of little precipitation at isolated places,’’ he added.

Gulmarg, as per officials, received nearly 6 inches of snow while Sonamarg, Machil, Z-Gali, Karnah, Gurez and Drass was covered with over 3-4 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, only stranded vehicles were allowed to ply on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway today.

Traffic police authorities said that subjected to fair weather and better road condition, only stranded vehicles between Nashree and Ramban shall be allowed towards Srinagar on Friday. No fresh traffic from Jammu or Udhampur will be allowed towards Srinagar, it said.

