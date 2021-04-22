GMC B’la suspends OPD, surgeries

Baramulla: Authorities at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla and its Associated hospital suspended all OPD and other routine surgeries from Wednesday.
An order issued by the principal GMC Baramulla professor Ruby Reshi said that in view of surge in Covid 19 second wave, the administration at the GMC and its associated hospital has decided that all the OPDs except periodical and obstetrics and gynaecology and all routine surgeries except emergency and gynaecological shall be suspended for the period of two weeks.
Meanwhile, the hospital authorities appealed to all Masjid/Mohalla committees to arrange oxygen facilities in their respective areas.
“A disastrous wave is on its way and this little time should be used to build these small domiciliary facilities which will help the system from overloading,” Medical Superintendent district hospital Baramulla Dr Syed Masood wrote on his social media handle.