Masked man loots shops in Baramulla market during Friday prayers

BARAMULLA: A A masked man robbed several shops in main market Sheeri Baramulla when shopkeepers had gone to attend Friday prayers.

Locals said that most of the shopkeepers downed their shutters and went to offer Friday prayers in the nearby Jamia Masjid Sheeri.

The thief who seems to be a young man from the footage of surveillance cameras, wearing a face mask opened many of the shutters and targeted the cash boxes and looted them and even picked items of his choice from the shops and escaped from the market.

As the shopkeepers returned from the Masjid they were shocked to see their shutters open and cash being looted.

Gulam Rasool Bhat who runs a pharmacy said that the burglar looted cash about Rs 32,000 from his shop. Similarly other shopkeepers also said that the person caught in the cameras looted cash and other items from their shops.

The shop owners later inform the police personnel of police station Sheeri who reached the spot and took the video footage of CCTV cameras into their custody and further investigation and identification is going on.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage went viral on the social media sites also and was shared significantly.

