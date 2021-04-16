Covid’s grim spread continues with 1,141 fresh cases, 4 deaths

In Srinagar, 418 new cases, 2 deaths

Srinagar: As many as 1,141 new Covid-19 cases in a day were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday along with four Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Two of the deaths were reported from Srinagar district and one each from Kulgam and Jammu districts.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 707 from Kashmir Division and 434 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 418 of them.

The bulletin said that 487 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 116 from Jammu Division and 371 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,0040 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 418 new cases and currently has 3,569 active cases, with 195 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 136 new cases and currently has 945 active cases, with 44 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 25 new cases and currently has 375 active cases, with 41 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 21 new cases and currently has 213 active cases, with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 23 new cases and currently has 242 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 30 new cases and has 263 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 7 new cases and has 127 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 13 new cases and has 117 active cases with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 28 new cases and has 224 active cases with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 6 new cases and currently has 94 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 215 new cases, Udhampur 47, Rajouri 13, Doda 4, Kathua 29, Kishtwar 8, Samba 13, Poonch 9, Ramban 3 and Reasi 93.

