Gold declines Rs 130; silver tumbles Rs 305

New Delhi: Gold dipped Rs 130 to Rs 46,093 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday following a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,223 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined Rs 305 to Rs 66,040 per kilogram from Rs 66,345 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,726 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.89 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded lower with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading down to $1,726 per ounce on Tuesday,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

