IGP urges parents of militants to bring them back

Srinagar: Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar urged parents of newly recruited militants to persuade their kids to return home before they are trapped in an encounter.
“Parents should make continuous appeal to newly recruited militants to return. Appeals should be made regularly. Parents shouldn’t confine themselves to the last appeal when their children are trapped in an encounter,” he said in a tweet on an official handle of police.
